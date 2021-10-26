Three NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday, October 26

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you’re looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup.

Let’s take a look at three players who can help fill in the gaps in your lineup.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks ($5,000)

The Dallas Mavericks have a slate-high 116.25 implied team total tonight and have several offensive options to consider.

This season, any team going up against the Houston Rockets will be a popular option in NBA DFS since they play at a fast pace (12th overall) and are in the bottom 10 of the league in average FanDuel points allowed per game all positions. This is nothing new for them because they were in this spot last season and should be around here for the rest of this season.

That means we want to consider Tim Hardaway Jr. as a strong value option tonight for a few different reasons.

The Rockets are allowing 44.93 FanDuel points per game to opposing shooting guards, which is the eighth-worst in the league. That’s an immediate plus for Hardaway, but that’s not it. Houston is also allowing opposing teams to make the fourth-most (15) three-pointers per game this season. Hardaway has already attempted 17 three-pointers in only two games, providing a massive ceiling of points.

Hardaway comes in projected for 34.42 minutes and 25.6 FanDuel points tonight, which has him exceeding salary-based expectations.

Josh Giddey, SG, Oklahoma City Thunder ($5,300)

With a pace-up spot on tap, Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder is a value option to consider tonight.

A solid 223.5-point total is set for the Thunder hosting the Golden State Warriors, and it offers several options for DFS lineups. Giddey should be at the top of the list and is projected for 30.79 minutes and 28.8 FanDuel points. That has him as the third-best value option on the entire slate and one who should be in your lineups.

The Thunder are currently 26th in the league in offensive pace, while the Warriors are the seventh-fastest team in the league. This is a solid pace-up spot for Giddey, who is carrying a 20.4% offensive usage rate while producing 1.25 FanDuel points per minute. That production per minute is the second-highest on the Thunder this season, which is a considerably strong showing for the rookie guard.

An affordable salary, strong usage, a pace-up spot, and plenty of production per minute make Giddey one of the best options on the slate.

Kemba Walker, PG, New York Knicks ($4,800)

With a 1.0-point spread, the Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks matchup could offer fantasy value tonight.

Although the 76ers are known for their defense, that hasn’t been the case to start the season. They come in allowing 42.58 FanDuel points per game to point guards, which is 13th in the league. They are barely above the league average and are a team worth targeting on tonight’s slate.

We turn to Kemba Walker, who is projected for 28.38 minutes and 26.1 FanDuel points, making him the best value among point guards tonight. The Knicks are playing at the fastest pace in the NBA right now, and with a tight 1.0-point spread, the extra possessions should allow Walker to rack up plenty of fantasy points and exceed value tonight.