Three NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday, October 27
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you’re looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup.
Let’s take a look at three players who can help fill in the gaps in your lineup.
Bobby Portis, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks ($4,800)
With Brook Lopez out for the Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis could be the starting center tonight.
Portis hasn’t played this season due to a hamstring injury, but that is set to change tonight, and he has a soft landing spot to get his season started. He will be up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, allowing 63.11 FanDuel points per game to opposing centers (third-worst in the league). This game features a very strong 230-point over/under and has both teams sitting in the top 11 of the league in offensive pace.
This game is set up to be a fantastic spot for fantasy production, and Portis is a value option you want. Portis is projected for 24.09 minutes and 26.5 FanDuel points, making him the second-best value option among centers but the best among options under $5,000. Portis could easily exceed that projection if this game stays close and hits the over.
Gary Trent, SG/SF, Toronto Raptors ($4,600)
With a strong role in the Toronto Raptors‘ offense, Gary Trent Jr. is an option to consider.
This matchup against the Indiana Pacers has a very tight 1.0-point spread and a modest 215.5-point over/under but still plenty of value options. Trent stands out. His 21.1% offensive usage rate in the Raptors’ offense is the second-highest on the team, and he also carries plenty of upside with his three-point ability. He’s already taken 24 three-point attempts in four games. This lines up nicely against the Pacers, who allow 13 made three-pointers per game by their opponents.
This gives Trent a solid projection of 32.29 minutes and 24.2 FanDuel points, which has him exceeding salary-based value. He could push closer to 1.00 FanDuel-point-per minute if we see the Raptors take advantage of the pace-up spot. The Raptors are 28th in the league in offensive pace, while the Pacers are the third-fastest.
Bruce Brown, SG, Brooklyn Nets ($3,800)
Bruce Brown has secure minutes in the Brooklyn Nets‘ lineup and is worth a spot tonight.
After only playing three minutes in the first two games, Brown has played 27 and 30 minutes in the Nets’ last two outings. Brown provides plenty of real-basketball value to the Nets’ lineup, but he also has shown the ability to fill up the stat sheet, which we love in NBA DFS. A 16.6% offensive usage rate isn’t massive by any means, but he has been able to post a solid 0.79 FanDuel points per minute in a loaded offense.
He will be up against the Miami Heat tonight in a game where the over/under is set at 217.5 points with a close 4-point spread. numberFire’s projections have Brown expected for 27.37 minutes and 23.3 FanDuel points — the top value among guards tonight.