Three NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday, October 29

In any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup.

In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.

Friday night gives us six more games on the NHL slate. Let’s do it again.

Sebastian Aho, Center, Carolina Hurricanes

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

It has been an excellent month for the Carolina Hurricanes, and they have been led by Sebastian Aho. Carolina won again last night, topping the Boston Bruins, and today they entertain the reeling Chicago Blackhawks.

Aho was a bit rested on Thursday night as he saw fewer than 17 minutes of ice time for the first time all season. He did have an assist and two blocked shots while playing mainly against Boston’s top line. The center will not have to worry about that against a Chicago team that yields 38 shots per 60 on the road when Seth Jones and their top defensive pairing is on the ice.

The matchup is very good. Chicago has given up the second-most goals in the league (30).

Chicago can be picked on early and often, so Carolina is a top stack tonight.

Alex Ovechkin, Wing, Washington Capitals

FanDuel Salary: $9,400

The Washington Capitals’ winger has not been salaried this high in a long while, but he keeps proving to be worth it.

If one wants to roster Alex Ovechkin, keep it simple. Utilize “The Great 8” everywhere possible. Why? Check this horrendous stat out from the Arizona Coyotes.

Overall, the Arizona penalty kill is killing penalties at a rate of 44.4%. It is just a couple of weeks into the NHL season, but that percentage is frightening.

Washington possesses a projected goal total of 3.42, per our model. This top-line and the primary power-play unit both make for a good stack, given the great numbers Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov are producing right now. You can also add Dmitry Orlov for an excellent defensive floor or Tom Wilson for some salary savings.

Miro Heiskanen, Defenseman, Dallas Stars

FanDuel Salary: $6,400

The Dallas Stars sport the highest goal total (3.47) in our projections for this six-game slate, and Miro Heiskanen will likely slip under the radar because of Aaron Ekblad and Adam Fox.

So, the Dallas Stars do not produce a ton of offense, but the Ottawa Senators allow quite a few goals. I am a little higher on Heiskanen than our projections are, as we have him ninth among defensemen.

This is a great spot for the Dallas offense to get on track, and Heiskanen should be a big part of that.