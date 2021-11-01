Three NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday, November 1

In any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup.

In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.

Monday night presents three games on the NHL slate.

Connor McDavid, Center, Edmonton Oilers

FanDuel Salary: $9,800

October was an excellent month for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, and now the rested team draws against an unrested expansion team in the Seattle Kraken.

McDavid has 16 real-world points in seven games for the Oilers and has 23 shots with 22 scoring chances over the previous three contests. It is safe to say that the center is on another planet right now when it comes to creating opportunities for him and his teammates.

The matchup is terrific no matter what. McDavid’s lowest FanDuel point total this season is 19.7.

Edmonton will be a top stack tonight. It comes down to spending creatively.

Alex Ovechkin, Wing, Washington Capitals

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

The Washington Capitals’ winger has been salaried this high just once, and that was during a crazy goal binge a few years ago.

Getting Alex Ovechkin on your roster is easy. The hard part is that he will account for 17.8% of your salary cap this evening.

Overall, Washington scores at 3.75 goals per game, which ranks fifth in the NHL. That is primarily buoyed by Ovechkin, who already has nine goals on the season and two on the man advantage.

Washington has only a projected goal total of 2.63, per our model. This does seem a little low, to be honest, given the pace the Capitals are playing at now. Three or four goals are possible even on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.

Look towards cost-saving methods like Tom Wilson and Dmitry Orlov against a Tampa team that can be pushed.

Seth Jones, Defenseman, Chicago Blackhawks

FanDuel Salary: $6,600

The Chicago Blackhawks are bad, but the Ottawa Senators are a young enough team to get sucked into a high-octane pace of the game.

Seth Jones is not playing well defensively, but for DFS purposes, he averages the most FanDuel points per game on the slate at 14.85. With Edmonton projected to score 3.87 goals on Monday night, there has to be another team to look at, and Chicago may be it.

They are 0-7-2 overall on the season and due to break out one way or another. At the very least, Jones has the fifth-highest defenseman projection at 11.3, and he could be overlooked a bit.