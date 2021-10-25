Three NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday October 25

In any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup.

In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.

Monday night has seven games on the NHL slate. Let’s spend up.

Sebastian Aho, Center, Carolina Hurricanes

FanDuel Salary: $8,400

It has been an excellent start for Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes. Tonight features a battle against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto will not be an easy team to play against because of the urgency they face, given their 2-3-1 record and Auston Matthews’ slow start.

None of that is happening for Aho and company in Carolina. Aho is so far averaging three shots a game and nearly four scoring chances per contest. It does not seem to matter who is on his line. He is being set up for offense early, with a 68% offensive zone utilization rate.

The matchup is good tonight for two reasons: Carolina is at home and is against Toronto. Toronto needs more offense, which should play into Carolina’s hands, as they enjoy countering attacks a lot.

Explore some Carolina options for stacking, and it may be time to look at Teuvo Teravainen or even Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Alex Ovechkin, Wing, Washington Capitals

FanDuel Salary: $9,100

The Washington Capitals play the Ottawa Senators tonight and let’s be honest, Alex Ovechkin going up to Canada’s capital is worth the price of admission for Monday night.

On the season, Ovechkin has racked up 10 real-world points in just five games. That includes five goals, five assists, five scoring chances per game, and 20 shots on goal overall. Are we sure he is 36 years old? One has to start to wonder.

Oh, Ottawa comes off a Saturday game where they blew a 2-0 lead to the New York Rangers in the final six minutes of regulation and lost. Washington may be able to pile up a few goals.

This top-line has good stacking chances, given how great Ovechkin is playing right now.

Victor Hedman, Defenseman, Tampa Bay Lightning

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Victor Hedman is fourth for the highest-projected defenseman on this seven-game slate, and he’ll likely be a popular target because Tampa is playing the Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres are a bit beaten down over the last week, and Hedman does have seven assists on the season, along with 16 shots on goal and 20 scoring chances. This is all in just five games.

With Hedman being deployed almost 70% of the time in the offensive zone, expect even more chances at even strength and on the power play Monday night.