Three NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday, October 27

In any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup.

In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.

Wednesday night brings us five more games on the NHL slate. Let’s find some studs.

Connor McDavid, Center, Edmonton Oilers

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

It has been a dream October for Connor McDavid. It has lent to some possibilities of a double-center stack with him and Leon Draisaitl. McDavid has averaged 33.3 FanDuel points per game in the early going. The center is in another prime matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.

McDavid has had at least two real-world points in all five games this season. Three of McDavid’s six goals are on the power-play. The center is capable of a high-shot output night as he did recently versus Vegas when he had seven shots and six scoring chances.

The matchup is reasonable given how fast Edmonton pushes the pace. Philadelphia may have trouble matching that tempo with their depth lines.

A few defensive options to stack with McDavid include Darnell Nurse and even Evan Bouchard. Bouchard would save some salary, too, along with a Zack Kassian.

Alex Ovechkin, Wing, Washington Capitals

FanDuel Salary: $9,300

The Washington Capitals’ winger has not been salaried this high in a long while, but he has been proven to be worth it. This “Russian Machine” never ages, it seems. Alex Ovechkin has seven goals in six games already and has chipped in five assists, too.

Overall, Washington enjoys a favorable matchup versus the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Washington has a projected goal total on the slate at 2.93. This top-line makes for a good stack, given how hot Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov are right now. You could even add Dmitry Orlov for an excellent defensive floor.

Miro Heiskanen, Defenseman, Dallas Stars

FanDuel Salary: $6,200

Miro Heiskanen is the seventh-highest defenseman in our projections on this five-game slate, and he will not be that popular because his salary falls on the lower end of what some call “stud status.”

The Dallas Stars do not produce a ton of offense, but what Heiskanen does do well is this — he is shooting the puck more (3.17 shots per game). Combine that with 1-2 blocks per game, and that is a nice floor for the defender.

With Heiskanen six percentage points below his usual possession numbers, could the Dallas blueliner produce even better in the future? It is possible, and that is a scary thought for the rest of the NHL.