Three NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Friday, October 29

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight’s slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs, as well.

Friday night comes at us with six more games, and values are out there. Who are they? Let’s get digging.

Nicolas Roy, Center, Vegas Golden Knights

FanDuel Salary: $3,400

The Vegas Golden Knights’ center is a risky option on Friday night, but the salary savings Nicolas Roy offers is very enticing.

Vegas is home to an Anaheim Ducks team that just played on Thursday night. It also helps that Roy is likely going to be off the radar for most.

However, the center did play 17-plus minutes the other night in Dallas. Roy had an assist and a blocked shot in that one. The forward also set up four scoring chances and narrowly missed a couple himself.

Roy is a solid value target who can free up cap space to allow you to get to the stacks you want.

Boone Jenner, Wing, Columbus Blue Jackets

FanDuel Salary: $3,900

The numbers are nuts, but Boone Jenner is lowering the boom this October. He has four goals in the early going and 11 shots across the last four games. Jenner has played at least 20 minutes in three games.

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ forward generates more than three scoring chances per contest and has a good matchup against the New York Rangers. Jenner is one of the Jackets’ forwards who can drive the New York defense crazy on Friday night.

Columbus is scoring on the power play at a rate of 26.3% (10th in the NHL). The New York penalty kill is 22nd at 78.3%. Jenner is in a good spot here.

Gustav Forsling, Defensemen, Florida Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $4,100

This value option is a touch dicier because he’ll probably attract a good amount of attention after his three-assist outburst against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Thankfully, Florida has some of the best depth in the league, so Gustav Forsling does not have to play 25-plus minutes a night. He is utilized in good positions, and this is a friendly matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. Forsling’s floor includes nine shots on goal over his last three games, as well as seven scoring chances created.

Forslund’s ability to move the puck quickly from his defensive position is a significant reason for Florida’s success. Even on the back end of a back-to-back, the Florida defenseman can provide value once more.