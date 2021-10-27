Three NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Wednesday, October 27

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight’s slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs, as well.

Wednesday night comes at us with five more games and some intriguing values. Who are they? Let’s find out.

Vladimir Namestnikov, Center, Detroit Red Wings

FanDuel Salary: $3,800

Vladislav Namestnikov is the ultimate all-or-nothing option on Wednesday. This is why he is even being considered. The Detroit Red Wings’ forward has 21.6 FanDuel points in two games this year. He has two bagels, as well. The question is which one we see tonight. Washington could be a somewhat beneficial matchup, though.

It also helps that Namestnikov will not be a popular option. Most know about his streaky nature. He only plays about 14 minutes a night and will not see much in the way of power-play time. That only increases the risk.

The chance to save dollars at the center position is more dicey than usual.

Zack Kassian, Wing, Edmonton Oilers

FanDuel Salary: $4,200

The numbers seem crazy, but Zack Kassian carries a little bit of value against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. He has four real-world points and four shots on goal in four games. Kassian is playing a sheltered role and only around 13 minutes a night.

Now, the winger is on the fringe of being out of the value tier. How long that lasts remains a mystery. What is not a mystery? The Edmonton Oilers have a projected goal total of 4.04. That is, by far, the highest on this slate.

Edmonton is scoring at a rate of six goals per contest, and while that is not sustainable, three or more goals are possible. Kassian figures to be on the box score somewhere.

Dmitry Orlov, Defensemen, Washington Capitals

FanDuel Salary: $4,100

This value option is a bit safer compared to Evan Bouchard and Moritz Seider. All three are excellent choices tonight. They are all slotted around the same salary, as well.

Dmitry Orlov is our choice based on facing less challenging competition. Bouchard and Seider now get first-pairing ice time at even strength. Orlov will draw depth matchups that still allow him to establish a solid DFS floor. Orlov also has four real-world points in his past four games.

Orlov has good peripheral on-ice vision and makes sound decisions in the offensive zone at even strength. Expect him to not be as highly rostered from the value tier.