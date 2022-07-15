Tiger Woods Misses Cut at British Open

The biggest name in golf will not see the weekend at the year’s final major. Tiger Woods shot a second round of 3-over 75, finishing the day at 9-over, and failed to make the cut.
A visibly emotional Woods walked up the 18th green at St. Andrews in what could be his final time playing Britain’s legendary golf course.
“I’m not retiring from the game,” said Woods. “But I don’t know if I will be physically able to play back here again when it comes back around. I’ll be able to play future British Opens, yes, but in eight years’ time, I doubt if I’ll be competitive at this level.”
Woods received a roaring ovation from the British faithful, something not lost on the 15-time major champion.
“It was an unbelievable feeling,” Woods said. I understand what Jack and Arnold had gone through in the past. I was kind of feeling that way there at the end.”
Looking beyond the 2021 PGA Tour season, Woods said he has no plans regarding his participation in future events.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Australia’s Cameron Smith as the tournament’s odds-on-favorite at +165.
