Tiger Woods Underwent Two Additional Surgeries in 2022

ESPN.com reports that Tiger Woods underwent two additional operations this year due to injuries stemming from a 2021 near-fatal car wreck. Woods is also dealing with plantar fasciitis, which ultimately forced him to withdraw from this week’s Hero World Challenge.

“It was a tough decision just because I want to play,” said Woods. “I like playing, I like competing, but unfortunately, I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want, I just can’t walk. And so I’ve had a few setbacks during the year that I still was able to somehow play through, but this one, I just can’t. Only time can heal this one, and stay off my feet and get a lot of treatment done.”

The 15-time Major Champion is looking at a one-two month recovery time for his foot injury. Woods last competed at The Open Championship in July, where he failed to make the cut.

