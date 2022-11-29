Tiger Woods Underwent Two Additional Surgeries in 2022
Paul Connor
ESPN.com reports that Tiger Woods underwent two additional operations this year due to injuries stemming from a 2021 near-fatal car wreck. Woods is also dealing with plantar fasciitis, which ultimately forced him to withdraw from this week’s Hero World Challenge.
“It was a tough decision just because I want to play,” said Woods. “I like playing, I like competing, but unfortunately, I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want, I just can’t walk. And so I’ve had a few setbacks during the year that I still was able to somehow play through, but this one, I just can’t. Only time can heal this one, and stay off my feet and get a lot of treatment done.”
The 15-time Major Champion is looking at a one-two month recovery time for his foot injury. Woods last competed at The Open Championship in July, where he failed to make the cut.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Jon Rahm as the odds-on favorite to win the Hero World Challenge at +500.
