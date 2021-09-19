Tight End Jonnu Smith Active Against Jets Sunday

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith is active and will play in a Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets.

Smith was listed as questionable earlier in the week because of a hip injury. In his Patriots’ debut, Smith was targeted five times, catching five passes for 42 yards, responsible for 13% of the Patriots’ target share. A member of the Tennessee Titans last season, Smith was third in target share, behind Corey Davis and A.J. Brown, with a 15% target share. In 15 games last season, Smith caught 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns.

Smith is priced at $5,300 on FanDuel and should split playing time with Hunter Henry. Henry was target three times, catching three passes for 31 yards in New England’s 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots kick off an AFC East rivalry against the New York Jets in Week 2 and are a 5.5-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 43.5-point total, the lowest on the slate.