Tim Anderson added to the All-Star Game for the American League and White Sox
July 10George KurtzSportsGrid
Tim Anderson added to the All-Star Game for the American League and the White Sox, White Sox official Twitter site reports. Anderson will join Liam Hendricks, Carlos Rodon, and Lance Lynn in Colorado this week for the White Sox.
Anderson is having another good campaign for the Sox as he is batting .312, six HRs, 31 RBIs, 14 SBs, in 72 games. The Sox are currently running away with the American League Central division as they have a 7.5 game lead over the Indians.
The Sox will play game two of their three games series versus the Orioles on Saturday. They obliterated the O’s 12-1 on Friday night. Lucas Giolito will toe the slab for the White Sox, and Tom Eshelman will do the same for the Orioles The Sox are -156 (-1.5) on the run line, -225 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 10, over (-114), and the under (-106). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
