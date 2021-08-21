Tim Anderson and Luis Robert out of the starting lineup Saturday for the White Sox
August 21George KurtzSportsGrid
The White Sox won’t have Luis Robert and Tim Anderson in their starting lineup Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. There are no injuries to worry about here as the Sox are just electing to give both players a day off, at least to start. The White Sox have an 11.5 game lead in the division, so they can choose to play it safe when it comes to resting players. They truly don’t have another important game until October, and it’s only important that they get their players ready for the postseason.
Anderson is having another big season for the Sox as he is batting .303 with 14 HRs, 51 RBIs, 17 SBs, and 78 runs in 104 games.
Robert has missed a good portion of the season due to injury but is a force in the lineup when healthy.
The White Sox defeated the Rays in a thrilling 10-inning game on Friday. They will match up again Saturday with Dallas Keuchel going for the Sox, and he will be matched up against Luis Patino of the Rays. The White Sox are -178 (+1.5) on the run line, +128 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-105), and the under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
