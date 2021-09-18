Tim Anderson is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the White Sox

Tim Anderson is not in the starting lineup for the White Sox on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Tim Anderson returned off the injured list from a hamstring injury earlier this week and has been eased back into the lineup. The White Sox have no reason to rush Anderson as they hold a 12 game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central and are 7.5 games behind the Rays for home-field advantage in the American League. The Sox look to be on a collision course to face the Astros in the Divisional round of the playoffs. As for Anderson, the plan was for him to play every other day once activated, and while he did play back to back on Thursday and Friday, the Sox didn’t feel he was ready to play three games in a row. Anderson is expected to be back in the starting lineup Sunday.

The White Sox will start Lance Lynn on Saturday versus Spencer Howard of the Rangers. The White Sox are -154 (-1.5) on the run line, -245 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and the under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.