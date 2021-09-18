Tim Anderson is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the White Sox
September 18George KurtzSportsGrid
Tim Anderson is not in the starting lineup for the White Sox on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Tim Anderson returned off the injured list from a hamstring injury earlier this week and has been eased back into the lineup. The White Sox have no reason to rush Anderson as they hold a 12 game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central and are 7.5 games behind the Rays for home-field advantage in the American League. The Sox look to be on a collision course to face the Astros in the Divisional round of the playoffs. As for Anderson, the plan was for him to play every other day once activated, and while he did play back to back on Thursday and Friday, the Sox didn’t feel he was ready to play three games in a row. Anderson is expected to be back in the starting lineup Sunday.
The White Sox will start Lance Lynn on Saturday versus Spencer Howard of the Rangers. The White Sox are -154 (-1.5) on the run line, -245 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and the under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.