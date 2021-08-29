Tim Anderson Out of White Sox Lineup Sunday

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is out of the lineup for Sunday’s series finale with the Chicago Cubs.

Dylan Cease has allowed three runs or less in 22 of his 26 starts in 2021, including nine in a row. ⏰: 1:10 p.m. CT 📺: @NBCSChicago 📻: @ESPN1000 pic.twitter.com/7KUKI2mME1 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 29, 2021

The move looks to be a scheduled day off for Anderson, who last played in a Saturday’s 7-0 loss to the crosstown rival Cubs, going 0-for-4. A regular fixture in the White Sox lineup, Anderson has played 108 games, slashing .302/.331/.458 with 14 home runs.

Leury Garcia will take over shortstop duties in the series finale in place of Anderson, batting ninth. Priced at $2,200 on FanDuel, Garcia has played 98 games, hitting .246 with a .323 OBP and three home runs. The utility player went 0-for-5 in Saturday’s loss.

The American League Central-leading White Sox look to grab a series win against the rival Cubs with the series tied at one game apiece. They will face Kyle Hendricks, who makes his 27th start of the season. Posting a 14-5 record, Hendricks has a 4.09 ERA, 17% K rate and a 1.33 WHIP.

The White Sox are a -270 home Moneyline favorite against the Cubs on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.