Tim Anderson Placed on 10-Day IL

Anderson has been out of the lineup since Sunday due to a left hamstring strain, and on Wednesday, the White Sox placed him on the 10-day IL. The move is retroactive to August 29, and Billy Hamilton has been activated to take his spot on the roster. Leury Garcia started at shortstop on Tuesday, and he figures to see most of the playing time with Anderson sidelined.

Anderson has had a strong year at the plate for the White Sox. He’s posted a 116 wRC+ and a .302 batting average to go along with 14 homers and 17 steals. Those aren’t quite as good as his marks from last season, but they’re still more than respectable.

Adding Hamilton to the roster gives them an added wrinkle for the postseason. They can utilize him as a pinch runner, and he remains one of the biggest stolen base threats in the business.

The White Sox current lead the AL Central by 10.0 games, making them a virtual lock for the postseason. Their “Magic Number” is 22, which only trails the Rays’ figure of 20 among American League squads. The White Sox are currently listed at +800 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.