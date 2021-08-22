Tim Anderson Remains Out of White Sox Lineup Sunday

Anderson appears to have another day off Sunday after also sitting out of Saturday’s matchup with the Rays. He last played in a 7-5 win over the Rays in Friday’s series opener, going 3-for-4, with a home run. A regular fixture in the White Sox lineup, Anderson has appeared in 104 games, slashing .303/.330/.460 with 14 home runs.
Danny Mendick will take over shortstop duties in Saturday’s matchup, hitting eighth. Mendick, priced at $2,100 on FanDuel, has played 63 games this season for Chicago, hitting .207 with a .304 OBP and two home runs. Starting at shortstop in Saturday’s 8-4 loss, Mendick went 1-for-4 with a double.
Chicago looks to bounce back from the loss and grab a series win from the Rays and will face Chris Archer, who returns to action after a stint on the 60-day IL due to forearm tightness. Archer last pitched in a 4-0 win over the New York Yankees, recording a no-decision after throwing 2.1 innings and leaving the game because of the injury.
The White Sox are a +110 road Moneyline underdog against the Rays on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.
