Tim Anderson Remains Out of White Sox Lineup Sunday

Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will sit out of Sunday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

https://twitter.com/CST_soxvan/status/1429456103541194753

Anderson appears to have another day off Sunday after also sitting out of Saturday’s matchup with the Rays. He last played in a 7-5 win over the Rays in Friday’s series opener, going 3-for-4, with a home run. A regular fixture in the White Sox lineup, Anderson has appeared in 104 games, slashing .303/.330/.460 with 14 home runs.

Danny Mendick will take over shortstop duties in Saturday’s matchup, hitting eighth. Mendick, priced at $2,100 on FanDuel, has played 63 games this season for Chicago, hitting .207 with a .304 OBP and two home runs. Starting at shortstop in Saturday’s 8-4 loss, Mendick went 1-for-4 with a double.

Chicago looks to bounce back from the loss and grab a series win from the Rays and will face Chris Archer, who returns to action after a stint on the 60-day IL due to forearm tightness. Archer last pitched in a 4-0 win over the New York Yankees, recording a no-decision after throwing 2.1 innings and leaving the game because of the injury.

The White Sox are a +110 road Moneyline underdog against the Rays on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.