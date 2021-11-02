Timberwolves D’Angelo Russell Ruled Out Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves announce D’Angelo Russell has been ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. LA Clippers: QUESTIONABLE Patrick Beverley – Left Calf Soreness OUT D’Angelo Russell – Right Ankle Sprain McKinley Wright IV – G League Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) November 2, 2021

In the Timberwolves’ 115-97 loss to the Orlando Magic Monday, Russell injured his ankle, playing 17 minutes, scoring three points, five rebounds, and three assists. A key playmaker for the Timberwolves, Russell has averaged 28 minutes per game, scoring 15 points, four rebounds and five assists per game. Last season, Russell played in 42 games, averaging 28 minutes, 19 points, three rebounds and six assists per game, responsible for a 29.1% usage rate, tied for the lead with center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jordan McLaughlin is expected to see an uptick in production with Russell out of the rotation. Appearing in six games, McLaughlin has averaged 18 minutes, six points, two rebounds and four assists per game.

Posting a 3-3 record to start the season, the Timberwolves are +12000 to win the NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook and are +164 to make the playoffs this season.