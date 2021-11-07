Timberwolves G D’Angelo Russell Practices, Still Questionable Monday Vs. Grizzlies

Russell has missed the last two games with a right ankle injury and the Timberwolves will wait it out a bit longer to see if he can give it a go on Monday night against the Grizzlies. He’s considered day-to-day but the team will be desperate to see him return after dropping each of their last two games in his absence. If he is unavailable for the game, expect guard Patrick Beverley to continue to assume starting point guard duties in Russell’s place.
In six games this season, the point guard is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game but shooting just 35.9 percent from the field.
Minnesota Timberwolves Playoff Odds
The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently +205 to make the playoffs and -265 to miss the playoffs on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
