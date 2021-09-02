Timeberwolves Anthony Edwards Now 6’6″?

According to Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, rookie guard Anthony Edwards has grown two inches since he was drafted. Edwards, who stood 6’4″ last year, is now 6’6″, meaning Minnesota could play him as a small or power forward in some of their rotations.

One could easily argue that Edwards played well enough to win the Rookie of the Year award. He played all 72 games and averaged 19.3 points with 4.7 rebounds per game. With a few added inches, his rebounding should naturally improve as well.

The former Georgia product remarked to his coach earlier in the season, ‘Don’t let me get to 6-6, or I’ll be Michael Jordan.’ he said.

Jordan, of course, is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, and he stands 6’6″. Edwards could very well be on his way to creating his own collage of highlight moments, just like the NBA GOAT.

