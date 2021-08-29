Titans Center Ben Jones Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans were hit with COVID-19 harder than most NFL teams in 2020. Those problems have arisen again ahead of the 2021 season. Titans’ Ben Jones is the latest player to be added to the COVID-19 list after testing positive on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1432085707108061186

Mike Vrabel was the first to test positive for the virus, with the Jones case bringing the Titans’ positive count up to at least 10 personnel.

The NFL’s COVID-19 guidelines state that two negative tests within a 24 hour period are required before a player can resume team activities. If Jones’s absence spills into the regular season, backup Aaron Brewer could be the Titans’ starting center for their season opener.

The Titans had to reschedule games in Weeks 4 and 5 last season after failing to contain an outbreak. They will be looking to avoid a similar fate for their Week 1 game that remains two weeks away.

Tennessee is scheduled to start the season on September 12 against the Arizona Cardinals. They are priced as -3 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook but could see that number dip if any regulars are forced to miss the opener.