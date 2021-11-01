Titans Sign Adrian Peterson

Source: The #Titans are signing FA RB Adrian Peterson, putting him on the practice squad then elevating him to the roster. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

How do you replace a 2,000-yard rusher? If you’re the Titans, the answer is you sign a different one. Derrick Henry was forced to undergo surgery on Monday, which will reportedly sideline him for the next 6-10 weeks. That means he could miss the rest of the regular season, so the Titans have reportedly agreed to a contract with Adrian Peterson.

Peterson has previously been one of the best running back in football — including rushing for 2,097 yards in 2012-13 — but he’s now 36 years old. He spent last year with the Titans, and he showed that he still has some gas left in the tank. Peterson racked up 604 yards on 156 carries, and he also scored seven touchdowns. He profiles as the team’s primary early-down running back with Henry out of the lineup, while Jeremy McNichols should also see a boost in value. He should garner a few additional carries and retain his role as the Titans’ pass-catching back.

The Titans will take on the Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 9, and they’re currently listed as 7.5-point road underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.