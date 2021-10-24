Titans’ Wide Receiver Julio Jones Expected to Play Sunday

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is expected to play in a Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones, who is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, will go through pregame warmups and, barring an unexpected setback, should see a full allotment of targets from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Jones, who returned to action in Week6, a 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills, was targeted five times, catching three passes for 59 yards after missing two games. Part of the Titans’ high-powered offense, Jones is responsible for 18% of the team’s target share, only behind leader A.J. Brown.

Jones is priced at $6,900 on FanDuel for the Week 7 matchup against a Chiefs defense ranked 31st in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. However, if Jones cannot play in the matchup, expect most targets to go toward A.J. Brown, priced at $7,000.

The Titans are a 4-point home underdog against the Chiefs on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a matchup with a 57.5-point total, the highest on the slate.