Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones Returns to Practice Wednesday

Turron Davenport of ESPN reports Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has returned to practice and is on track toward a Week 6 Monday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

#Titans good news: Julio Jones returned to practice. Bad news: No sign of Kristian Fulton during the open portion of practice. Also missing: Derrick Henry, Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 13, 2021

With a hamstring injury, Jones has missed the last two games, playing in a Week 3 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, catching three passes for 47 yards. In his first year with the Titans, Jones is responsible for an 18% target share, second to only A.J. Brown.

Barring any setback in practice this week or in pregame warmups, Jones should be active against a Buffalo Bills defense ranked first in pass DVOA, a tough matchup for quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Titans receiving corps.

Tennessee has the fifth-lowest pass rate in the league, using a balanced 54%/46% split, calling a play every 26.6 seconds. The Titans are a 5.5-point home underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in a matchup with a 54.5-point total.