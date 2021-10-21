Titans Working Out Multiple Skill Position Players on Thursday

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1451284887173013508

The Titans were without some of their top offensive players at Thursday’s practice. Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown were both DNPs, while Julio Jones got in a limited session. Henry has routinely been getting Thursday off, and he’s not currently listed on the injury report. There’s no reason to be concerned about his status heading into Week 7.

That said, things are a bit more complicated at receiver. Brown has missed the past two days with an illness, and he has previously been hampered by a hamstring injury. He told reporters that the team won’t give him a full complement of snaps until Week 10, so the team could use some help at receiver. Jones is also hampered at the moment, and while he was able to return to practice on Thursday, his session was described by reporters as extremely light.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the Titans have brought in a few players for workouts. Pharaoh Cooper, Dontrell Hilliard, and Brandon Powell don’t figure to make an impact even if the team does sign one of them, but it doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence in the health of their current players.

The Titans are listed as 4.5-point home underdogs vs. the Chiefs in Week 7 on FanDuel Sportsbook.