Titans WR A.J. Brown Listed As Questionable With Illness Vs. Bills

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills due to an illness, per TennesseeTitans.com’s Jim Wyatt.

Brown had been dealing with a hamstring injury in practice throughout the week but after being listed on the injury report on Sunday with an illness, he is now questionable for Monday’s matchup. The receiver is in jeopardy of missing his second game this season as the Titans will take on the Bills in Week 6. The Pro Bowler has seen 25 targets in five games this season but has only accrued ten receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown.

The Titans will look to improve to 4-2 on the season against the red-hot Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills Vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

The Tennessee Titans are currently 5.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills on Monday with the total set at 53.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.