TJ Hockenson Expected to Play Week 5 Against Vikings

Adam Schefter of ESPN Reports Detroit Lions running back T.J. Hockenson is expected to play in a Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Listed as questionable this week because of a lingering knee injury, Hockenson will go through pregame warmups and, barring an unexpected setback, should see a full allotment of looks from quarterback Jared Goff. Hockenson leads the Lions’ receiving corps with an 18% target share through the first month of the 2021 season, seeing eight or more targets in three games. In a 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, Hockenson was targeted eight times, catching four passes for 42 yards.

Priced at $6,400 on FanDuel, Hockenson and the Lions face a Minnesota Vikings defense ranked 14th in DVOA, allowing 327 yards in a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns Week 4. The Lions are one of the most pass-friendly teams in the league, using a 65%/35% pass-to-run play calling split.

Detroit is a 10-point road underdog against the Vikings on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 49.5-point total.