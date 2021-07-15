Tom Brady Led Buccaneers To Super Bowl on Torn MCL

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady required surgery to repair a torn MCL.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady’s injury was actually more serious than that. It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win. https://t.co/jrSrzjXXWK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2021

Despite the team downplaying the injury, it is reported Brady played through the pain for most of the season.

Brady, a 21-year veteran, lead the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. Posting an 11-5 record in the regular season, he completed 401 passes for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns, averaging 289.6 yards per game. He ranked second in yards passing yards per game, only behind Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

A seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl victory since 2002, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

The Buccaneers are +650 to repeat as Super Bowl Champions on FanDuel Sportsbook. The team will kick off the 2021 season with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9. Tampa Bay is currently a 6.5-home favorite in a game with a 52-point total.