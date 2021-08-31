Tommy LaStella Scratched Monday Against the Brewers

The San Francisco Giants made a lineup adjustment ahead of their contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Tommy LaStella was originally slated to bat second and take his usual spot at second base. However, left side tightness will force La Stella out of action on Monday night.

Replacing LaStella at second is Jason Vosler. Vosler has been ineffective offensively this season. Only two Giants hitters have a worse on-base plus slugging percentage than him, and Vosler has just 14 hits in 71 at-bats. Wisely, the Giants have moved Vosler down the lineup, batting eighth.

Roster Vosler at your own expense, he has a modest $2,000 salary on the late night slate at FanDuel but hasn’t recorded more than 9.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points in a game since June 15.

The Giants haven’t provided a timeline for how long LaStella is expected to miss with the left side tightness.

LaStella getting scratched didn’t move the betting needle. The Giants remain +120 underdogs, with first pitched scheduled for 9:46 pm ET.