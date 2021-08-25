Tommy Pham Out Of Padres Lineup Wednesday

The San Diego Padres announce outfielder Tommy Pham will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Snell starts Game 2 of the series. pic.twitter.com/3zWkjOwGMW — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 25, 2021

Wednesday looks like a scheduled day off for Pham, who last played in the Padres 5-2 loss in the series opener Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with a walk. A regular fixture in the Padres lineup, Pham has played 123 games, slashing .239/.349/.393 with 13 home runs.

Wil Myers will take over left field duties in place of Pham for Game 2 Wednesday and will bat seventh. Priced at $2,800 on FanDuel, Myers has played 117 games, hitting .259 with a .343 OBP and 15 home runs.

Currently one-game out of the second Wild Card spot in the National League, the Padres have a tough test, facing Dodgers’ ace Walker Buehler, who makes his 26th start of the season. The current favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award, Buehler has a 2.11 ERA, 26% K rate and a 0.93 WHIP, posting a 13-2 record.

The Padres are a +120 home Moneyline underdog against the Dodgers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an eight-run total.