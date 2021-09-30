Tony Pollard Misses Practice Thursday for Personal Reasons

https://twitter.com/toddarcher/status/1443629890184564745

Pollard missed Thursday’s practice, but it doesn’t sound like there’s any cause for alarm. The absence was due to personal reasons, and there hasn’t been any indication that his status for Week 4 is in jeopardy.

Pollard has served as one of the most high-value handcuffs in fantasy for the past few seasons, but he has provided legit stand-alone value this year. He’s averaged nine carries through the first three weeks, and he’s also racked up eight targets. Pollard has also been efficient with his touches, averaging 7.1 yards per touch. To put that in perspective, Ezekiel Elliott has averaged just 4.9 yards per touch, albeit on slightly more volume.

The Cowboys’ rushing attack dominated in Week 3 vs. the Eagles, but they’ll face a much stiffer test vs. the Panthers this Sunday. The Panthers rank first in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA, and they’ll also have the rest advantage after playing on Thursday in Week 3. The Cowboys are currently listed as 4.5-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.