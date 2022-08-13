Top Fantasy Premier League Options for EPL Gameweek 2

Gameweek 2 is here in the English Premier League and fantasy teams start to take different paths with one free transfer now available to all squads. Do you roll the transfer into Gameweek 3, use it up, or take a points hit with multiple transfers to bolster your squad? As the deadline to submit a team nears, we help you prepare with a must-have, a chalk pick, and a differential for Gameweek 2.

Must-Have: Joao Cancelo (£7.0M)

Cancelo is not only a must-have in Gameweek 2 for his potential for attacking return from a defender slot, but also because of Manchester City’s matchup. The Citizens will host the newly-promoted Bournemouth, who is currently +3900 to win the match at most sportsbooks. The Portuguese international has a great chance of mustering up some clean sheet points and will spend plenty of the match in the opposing half with City in plenty of possession. He’s priced at a premium, but the last thing you want to happen is everyone to cash in on his return except you. Make sure you have Cancelo in your FPL lineup this weekend.

Chalk Pick: Erling Haaland (£11.6M)

The biggest debate for Gameweek 1 was whether or not to go with Erling Haaland or Harry Kane as your premium forward. Haaland proved to be the right choice, netting a pair of goals in Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over West Ham on the opening weekend while Kane blanked for Tottenham. Haaland has seen a £0.1M price bump, but he’s the chalk pick you need to have in your side. Hosting Bournemouth may be the most favorable matchup the Norwegian will see on the entire season and most will captain him with likely plenty of triple captains as well. Both Cancelo and Haaland feel nailed for the upcoming Gameweek.

Differential: Hwang Hee-Chan (£6.0M)

This is a serious long-shot on a differential, but Hwang Hee-Chan is a budget midfielder who is playing striker for a Wolves side that will take on Fulham, a favorite to be relegated this season. The South Korean dished out an assist in the opening weekend and will spearhead an attack against a weak defense. To only be taking up a midfielder spot and with a cheap price at that, Hwang is the differential that could open up some flexibility in your lineup and even bring a return in Gameweek 2.