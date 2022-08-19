Top Fantasy Premier League Options for EPL Gameweek 3

It’s Gameweek 3 in the Premier League, and managers are beginning to take different paths to success. The transfers are flying heading into the weekend as we prepare for ten more fixtures, with over nine million managers setting their lineups. As the deadline to submit a team nears, we help you prepare with a must-have, a chalk pick, and a differential for Gameweek 3.

Must-Have: Reece James (£6.1M)

Reece James proved why he might be Chelsea’s most important player on Sunday with a captivating performance against Tottenham. The right-back did exceptionally well in containing Spurs star Son Heung-min in defense while scoring the team’s second goal, which proved vital in the draw. He has returned seven points in the first two Gameweeks and is becoming a premier defender in FPL.

Chelsea will go up against a Leeds attack in Gameweek 3 that had the fourth-least goals in the Premier League last season. The Blues will be on the front foot for the majority of that match, and there may not be a club in the world with more progressive wingbacks than Chelsea. James will be acting virtually as a right winger in this match and can provide many point returns in this one on top of an expected clean sheet.

Chalk Pick: Gabriel Jesus (£8.1M)

After a disappointing Gameweek 1 as the most-owned player in FPL history, Jesus lived up to the billing in Gameweek 2 against Leicester City, where he bagged two goals and dished out a pair of assists in the win. So far, 19 points from the Brazilian is the most by anyone in one match this season and has bumped his price up from £8.0M to £8.1M.

The price raise comes just in time for a match against the newly-promoted Bournemouth, which is one of the most favorable matchups for a forward on the schedule. Disregard the price bump and get Jesus in your squad as soon as possible if he isn’t there already. With 78.6 percent ownership, the last thing you want is everyone to reap his benefits while you are stuck with someone else.

Differential: Pascal Groß (£5.6M)

Groß has flown under the radar in the FPL community this week, which is shocking given his performances. The German is fifth in the ICT Index – a barometer created by FPL to determine players’ influence, creativity, and threat – while scoring the fifth-most points out of all players in the first two Gameweeks.

Despite all this, Groß remains just 6.7 percent owned in FPL teams as of Thursday and still sits at an unbelievable bargain for just £5.6M. Brighton also has quite the favorable run of fixtures in the upcoming month. The Seagulls face West Ham, Leeds, Fulham, Leicester City, Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace over the next six Gameweeks. Get Groß into your lineup before the rest of the world catches on.