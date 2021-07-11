Torrey Craig Active for Game 3

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig will be active for Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks after leaving Game 2 early with a knee injury. As noted by Adrian Wojnarowski, Craig’s diagnostics didn’t reveal anything malignant, clearing the way for him to participate in Sunday night’s affair.
Craig has been a valuable addition to the Suns this season, contributing the fifth-best Win Shares per 48 Minutes, as calculated by Basketball-Reference. However, from a fantasy perspective, his presence has been less felt. The fourth-year forward is averaging 13.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game this season, and he’s put up more than 7.6 fantasy points per game, just twice over his last 10 outings. Health concerns, limited fantasy value, and a $7,000 salary make Craig a hard pass on DFS slates tonight.
The Suns can force the Bucks into a 3-0 series deficit with a win in Milwaukee tonight. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook favors Milwaukee tonight, as the Bucks are -4.5 favorites to fight their way back into the NBA Finals.
