Trae Young Available to Play Wednesday vs. Nets

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports Trae Young is available and expected to play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

John Collins, who is listed as questionable for tonight’s game, is a game-time decision, per Nate McMillan. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic are good to go. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) November 3, 2021

Young, who is dealing with a lingering knee injury, last played in a 118-11 win over the Washington Wizards Monday night, playing 36 minutes, scoring 26 points, four rebounds and six assists. In seven games this season, Young has averaged 34 minutes, 23 points, three rebounds and nine assists per game. A key playmaker for the Hawks, Young played 63 games, averaging 34 minutes, 25 points, four rebounds and nine assists per game, leading the Hawks in usage with a 33% usage rate. Atlanta will face a Brooklyn squad who prefers to speed up the game, playing at a 100.5 possession per game pace.

Young is priced at $8,700 on FanDuel. Collectively the Hawks play at a 97.8 possession per game pace, the fourth-slowest in the league, averaging 109.7 points per game while allowing 106.6 points to opponents.

Atlanta is a 4.5-point road underdog against the Nets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 221-point total.