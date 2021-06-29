Trae Young “looking good” after Tuesday’s shootaround

It looks like Trae Young should suit up for the Atlanta Hawks as they host the Milwaukee Bucks for a near must-win Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Onyeka Okongwu says Trae Young participated in this morning's walk-through and shoot around, and "is looking good." — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) June 29, 2021

The 22-year-old budding superstar tweaked his ankle in Game 3’s 113-102 Hawks setback and underwent an MRI. The test revealed a bone bruise in Young’s right foot, and he was listed as questionable for tonight’s game. After successfully going through the walk-through and shoot-around, it seems more like the former Oklahoma standout is probable, and it would be a surprise if Young didn’t give it a go. Trae himself said he plans to play as Atlanta looks to even the series at two games apiece.

Despite suffering the setback on Sunday, it didn’t seem to slow Young down on the stat sheet. The Hawks sharpshooter put up a team-high 35 points and continued his elite-level play in this postseason. Young leads all players to have suited up for at least 13 games in these playoffs with 29.8 points and 9.5 assists a night.

