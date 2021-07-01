Trae Young Out for Game 5 Thursday

Adrian Wojnarowski reports Trae Young will miss Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals because of a lingering bone bruise.

ESPN Sources with @malika_andrews: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (foot) is out for Game 5 vs. Bucks tonight. Young will continue to rehab with hopes of playing in the Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2021

Young last played in a Game 3 113-102 loss to the Bucks, leaving the matchup briefly after tripping over an official, returning in the fourth quarter. He scored 35 points in 39 minutes, with four assists. In 15 playoff games, he is averaging 38 minutes, 30 points, three rebounds and 10 assists per game.

A primary playmaker for the Hawks, Young started 63 games averaging 34 minutes, 25 points, four rebounds and nine assists per game. He also leads the team in usage with a 33 % usage rate.

Expect Lou Williams to start in place of Young Thursday. Making his first career playoff start on Jun. 29, Williams played 35 minutes, scoring 21 points, five rebounds and eight assists. He is priced at $10,000 on FanDuel’s single-game slate.

The Hawks will look to jump to a 3-2 lead Thursday against the Bucks and are a 4.5-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 212.5 total.