Trae Young Questionable for Game 5 Thursday

Kevin Chouinard reports Trae Young is questionable to play in Thursday’s Game 5 matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Injury report for tomorrow vs. MIL Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is probable. Clint Capela (right eye inflammation) is questionable. Trae Young (right foot bone bruise) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter is out. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) June 30, 2021

Young is dealing with a bone bruise in his foot, sitting out of the Hawks’ 110-88 win over the Bucks to even the Eastern Conference finals to two games apiece. He last played in a 113-102 loss to the Bucks in Game 3, leaving the game briefly in the third quarter. Young scored 35 points in 31 minutes of action, also recording four rebounds.

A primary playmaker for the Hawks, Young started 63 regular-season games, averaging 34 minutes, 25 points, four rebounds and nine assists. He also leads the team in usage with a 33% usage rate.

Expect Lou Williams to potentially slot into the starting lineup if Young misses Game 5. Williams started in place of Young for Game 4, scoring 21 points, five rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes of action.

The Hawks will look to jump to a 3-2 series leads against the Giannis-less Bucks Thursday. The team is a 2-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 215.5 total.