Trae Young Questionable for Game 5 Thursday

Young is dealing with a bone bruise in his foot, sitting out of the Hawks’ 110-88 win over the Bucks to even the Eastern Conference finals to two games apiece. He last played in a 113-102 loss to the Bucks in Game 3, leaving the game briefly in the third quarter. Young scored 35 points in 31 minutes of action, also recording four rebounds.
A primary playmaker for the Hawks, Young started 63 regular-season games, averaging 34 minutes, 25 points, four rebounds and nine assists. He also leads the team in usage with a 33% usage rate.
Expect Lou Williams to potentially slot into the starting lineup if Young misses Game 5. Williams started in place of Young for Game 4, scoring 21 points, five rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes of action.
The Hawks will look to jump to a 3-2 series leads against the Giannis-less Bucks Thursday. The team is a 2-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 215.5 total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.