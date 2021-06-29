Trae Young Ruled Out Wednesday

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Trae Young will sit out of Game 4 between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Reporting with @Malika_Andrews: Hawks star Trae Young is out for Game 4 vs. Bucks with a deep bone bruise in his right foot. Young exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to return to play, but a severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2021

Young suffered a bone bruise to his right foot in the 113-102 Game 3 loss Sunday, after colliding with an official in the third quarter, briefly leaving the game but returning in the fourth.

In the playoffs this season, he has averaged 38 minutes, 30 points, three rebounds and nine assists per game, seeing extensive playing time in all 15 of the Hawks’ games.

A primary playmaker for the Hawks this season, Young averaged 34 minutes, 25 points, four rebounds and nine assists, starting in 63 games this season. He also led the team in usage with a 33% usage rate.

With Young out of the rotation Tuesday, expect Lou Williams to see an increased role. A late-season acquisition, Williams played 24 games with the Hawks, averaging 21 minutes, 10 points, two rebounds and three assists per game, mainly off the bench.

Atlanta is a 9-point home underdog against the Milwaukee Bucks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 215.5 total.