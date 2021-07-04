Trae Young to return for the Hawks on Saturday

Trae Young will return to the Hawks for game six Saturday, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports. Young has missed the past two games due to a foot injury but will be a welcome addition for the Hawks. In the first three games of the series, Young averaged 32.7 PPG, six assists, three rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 36 minutes of playing time.
Bogdan Bogdanovic will also play Saturday. Bogdanovich has been battling right knee soreness but was able to play through it and will do so again for game six. The minutes for Bogdanovich, though may decrease in this contest with the return of Young.
The Hawks are trying to stave off elimination Saturday. They are -3.5 (-114) on the bucket line, -154 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 220.5, over (-110), and the under (-110). You can find the odds for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.