Trae Young to return for the Hawks on Saturday

Trae Young will return to the Hawks for game six Saturday, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports. Young has missed the past two games due to a foot injury but will be a welcome addition for the Hawks. In the first three games of the series, Young averaged 32.7 PPG, six assists, three rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 36 minutes of playing time.

Bogdan Bogdanovic will also play Saturday. Bogdanovich has been battling right knee soreness but was able to play through it and will do so again for game six. The minutes for Bogdanovich, though may decrease in this contest with the return of Young.

The Hawks are trying to stave off elimination Saturday. They are -3.5 (-114) on the bucket line, -154 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 220.5, over (-110), and the under (-110). You can find the odds for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.