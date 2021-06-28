Trae Young Will Undergo MRI

Injuries have been the biggest story during the NBA postseason, and you can another big name to the list. Young suffered an ankle injury during a freak play at the end of the third quarter — he tweaked his ankle after stepping on a referee’s foot — but he was able to return to the court with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, he didn’t appear to be anywhere close to 100%. He told reporters after the game that his ankle was sore and that he’s frustrated, and he added that he wasn’t able to accelerate past defenders in the same way.
Young is fully expected to suit up in Game 4, which is essentially a must-win game for the Hawks. He will undergo an MRI, but as long as nothing is off structurally, he should carry his usual workload. The Hawks will need a win to avoid a dreaded 3-1 series deficit, and teams who lose three of the first four games in a seven-game series have historically advanced at a less than five percent clip.
The Hawks are currently listed as six-point underdogs for Tuesday’s Game 4, and they’ve dipped to just +870 to win the series on FanDuel Sportsbook.
