Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard On Future

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard appeared to be non-committal in his long-term plans to remain in Portland. NBA reporter Landon Buford shared a video of Lillard on Instagram Live when he was asked if he was leaving Portland.

Damian Lillard on leaving PDX: "I'm not leaving PDX not right now at least," Says Lillard. #RipCity #NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/aRwnuaR1hQ — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) August 25, 2021

The six-time All-Star responded by saying, “I’m not leaving PDX, not right now at least.”

Trail Blazers fans can probably take him at his word at the moment because there hasn’t been much that’s been reported about a possible trade involving him this summer. And while Lillard hasn’t officially requested a trade, it clearly appears that he’s not all that enthused with staying in Portland at the moment.

For some time, Lillard has been disappointed with the direction of the organization and the coaching search that resulted in Chauncey Billups getting the job.

There are also rumors that the team could be up for sale, so why not mix in some star drama on top of it all.

