Travis Etienne Suffers Foot Injury Questionable to Return

It’s probably the second-worst thing that could have happened in a Jacksonville Jaguars pre-season game. Rookie running back Travis Etienne went down with a foot injury and is questionable to return against the New Orleans Saints.

Etienne toted the ball for one yard and recorded one catch for three yards before being forced to leave. He recorded just one carry for two yards in the Jaguars’ first preseason game, totaling two carries for three yards through two preseason games.

The Jaguars used the 25th overall selection, acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the Jalen Ramsey trade, to draft the running back out of Clemson. Etienne joins first-overall selection and college teammate Trevor Lawrence as the key cogs in the Jaguars’ offense.

Expect the Jaguars to take a conservative approach with Etienne as they look to protect one of their newest additions and franchise cornerstones.

