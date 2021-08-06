Trea Turner is close to making his debut for the Dodgers

The Dodgers plan to activate Trea Turner either Friday or Saturday, Blake Harris of True Blue reports. Turner was traded from the Nationals to the Dodgers on July 30 but has yet to play for his new team as he was also on the COVID-19 injured list before this deal. Turner posted on his Instagram account earlier Friday evening that he is at Dodger Stadium. Turner is not on the starting lineup for the game but could still be activated and appear as a replacement during the contest. Turner is scheduled to play Saturday.

The Dodgers and Angels will open up the Freeway Series at Dodger's Stadium on Friday. The Dodgers are starting David Price, and the Angels will counter with Patrick Sandoval. The Dodgers are -108 (-1.5) on the run line, -220 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-120), and the under (-102).