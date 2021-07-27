Trea Turner Leaves Game Early Tuesday Against Phillies

UPDATE: Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports Turner has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was pulled from Tuesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Turner, hitting second, went 1-for-1 with a single, scoring on a home run from Josh Bell. Mark Zuckerman reports Turner did not appear to be injured when headed to home plate, causing further speculation he may be traded, as earlier reports might suggest.

However, it was reported by Jon Heyman that Turner did suffer an injury.

Turner, a regular fixture in the Nationals lineup, has appeared in 95 games this season, slashing. 320/.368/.519 with 18 home runs. He last played in a 6-5 loss to the Phillies Monday, going 2-for-5. Spending his entire career as a member of the Nationals, Turner has a .300 batting average, .355 OBP and 93 home runs.

The Nationals have emerged as sellers ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, with reports everyone except Juan Soto is available. The team is 45-54, current 8.5 games back from the NL East-leading New York Mets and 11.5 games back for the NL Wild Card. Currently, they are +12000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.