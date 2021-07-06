Trea Turner Returns to the Lineup vs. Padres

It’s been a long four games without their starting shortstop, but the Washington Nationals are hoping that Trea Turner’s return to the lineup will help them get back to their winning ways against the San Diego Padres. The Nats have lost four straight games since Turner jammed a finger on his left after hitting for the cycle.

https://twitter.com/JessicaCamerato/status/1412195652247818245

Turner is batting second for the Nationals and hopes to pick up where he left off before he went down with the finger injury. Turner had recorded 13 hits over his last eight games, scoring 12 runs and knocking in six runs batted in. The 28-year-old ranks second on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage and has 24 more hits than the next closest National. Turner’s value to the Nationals is well known, and that’s reflected in his FanDuel salary, which is $9,000 on the single-game slate.

The Nationals have the unenviable task of getting to Joe Musgrove on Monday night, and that’s impacting their price in the betting market. Washington enters the game as +215 underdogs with a total of 8.