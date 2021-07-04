Trea Turner to Miss Fourth Straight Game Sunday

Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner will miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday as the Nationals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turner is dealing with a finger injury, last playing in a 15-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Jun. 30, hitting for the cycle. A regular fixture in the Nationals rotation, Turner has appeared in 78 games this season, slashing .318/.367/.513 with 14 home runs.

Alcides Escobar will take over shortstop duties for Turner Sunday. Escobar, a recent call-up to the Nationals roster, has played one game for the team this season–a 5-3 loss Saturday to the Dodgers, going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

The Nationals will look to avoid the four-game sweep against the Dodgers Sunday and will face opener Garrett Cleavinger, followed by David Price for the Dodgers. Cleavinger, in 14 appearances, is 2-3 with a 2.19 ERA, 24.6% K rate and a 1.70 WHIP. Washington is a +112 home Moneyline underdog against the Dodgers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.