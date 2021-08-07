Trea Turner Will Make His Dodgers Debut on Saturday
August 7Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Trea Turner came off the bench last night for an at-bat, but he will make his long-awaited Los Angeles Dodgers debut on Saturday. The all-star will start at second base and bat leadoff against the Los Angeles Angles.
Along with Max Scherzer, Turner was acquired at the trade deadline but was on the COVID-19 list and unavailable to join the Dodgers immediately. The 28-year-old is slugging .519 with 18 home runs and 49 runs batted in through 421 plate appearances. Turner will be a part of the Dodgers starting lineup that features seven former or current all-stars and two former MVPs. Every starter has a salary of at least $3,000, with Turner’s salary checking in at $3,500 on late-night slates at FanDuel.
The Dodgers sit 4.0 games back of the San Francisco Giants for the division lead in the NL West and have dropped four of their last six, including an extra-innings defeat to the Angels last night. They enter tonight’s contest as exorbitant -405 favorites.
