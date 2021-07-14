Trevor Bauer to Remain Out for Two Weeks

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer will remain on administrative league until July 27.

https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1415431534664994816

Bauer’s leave was extended by an agreement between MLB and the Players Association, stemming from allegations he sexually assaulted a woman.

Bauer was first placed on administrative leave on July 2 after reports surfaced of a restraining order filed against the star pitcher. Bauer missed his scheduled start against the Washinton Nationals on July 4 and then had the leave extended on July 8.

It is unclear whether Bauer will pitch again this season. The former National League Cy Young winner has made 18 starts this season, posting an 8-5 record in his first season with the Dodgers, recording a 2.59 ERA, 31.7% K rate and a 1.00 WHIP. He last pitched in a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, throwing 98 pitches in six innings of work, allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out eight batters.

Among qualified starters, Bauer is 12th in ERA, eighth in K rate and 11th in WHIP.

The Dodgers will look to supplement their starting rotation. Aside from Bauer, the team is without Clayton Kershaw, who was placed on the 10-day IL before the All-Star break and Dustin May, who is out for the season, recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The team will start the second half of the season with a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies, followed by a four-game set with the San Francisco Giants. Julio Urias is expected to start Friday’s series opener, last pitching in a 6-1 win over the Miami Marlins on July 8.

Los Angeles is currently the favorite at +400 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.