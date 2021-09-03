Trevor Bauer’s Leave Is Extended to 9/10

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that in conjunction with the Major League Baseball Players Association, the league office has decided to extend Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave through Sep 10.

Bauer remains under investigation by the league and the Pasadena Police Department following allegations of sexual assault.

Since he hasn’t been suspended, he’s still drawing a salary, but the Dodgers could recoup the money he received during his extended leave if the league changes course.

That would be a hefty sum, given his average annual salary of $34 million.

Meanwhile, his Dodgers’ teammates are getting set for a pivotal series this weekend with the Giants as both teams are tied in the NL West. Los Angeles is priced at -220 to win the division, and it also has the shortest odds to win the World Series at +270.

