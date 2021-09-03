Trevor Bauer’s Leave Is Extended to 9/10

Bauer remains under investigation by the league and the Pasadena Police Department following allegations of sexual assault.
Since he hasn’t been suspended, he’s still drawing a salary, but the Dodgers could recoup the money he received during his extended leave if the league changes course.
That would be a hefty sum, given his average annual salary of $34 million.
Meanwhile, his Dodgers’ teammates are getting set for a pivotal series this weekend with the Giants as both teams are tied in the NL West. Los Angeles is priced at -220 to win the division, and it also has the shortest odds to win the World Series at +270.
